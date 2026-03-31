Apple iPhone users receive high-risk security warning, Advised to update now to stay safe

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The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the country’s cyber security agency, has issued a new high-risk security warning of multiple vulnerabilities for multiple Apple devices including the iPhones.

According to the warning issued by the CERT-In released on March 26, 2026, the vulnerabilities could put your data and device at risk. The Organization has advised the users to update their device to the latest version to stay safe from the vulnerabilities.

The vulnerabilities reportedly allow hackers to gain unauthorised access to the device and steal sensitive data, or even take control of affected devices.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities have been found across multiple Apple operating systems and apps.

The attackers could take advantage of these vulnerabilities to exploit these flaws to run malicious code to gain deeper access to devices, or even crash systems. They can bypass security protection and take control of the device to steal sensitive data, and change the device settings that might cause the device to crash. The agency has also warned of risks such as data leaks, and malware spread.

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According to the advisory, iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and Vision Pro devices running older software versions are at risk.

The vulnerabilities will reportedly affect the iOS prior to 26.4, iPadOS versions prior to 18.7.7, macOS Tahoe versions prior to 26.4, macOS Sequoia versions before 15.7.5, and macOS Sonoma versions before 14.8.5. The Safari users using versions prior to 26.4, as well as watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS versions before 26.4 are also affected. Even development tools like Xcode versions prior to 26.4 are impacted.

This means the device with older version of software are particularly vulnerable to the security risks.

CERT-In has urged the users of the mentioned devices to update their Apple devices to the latest available software. Apple has already released patches addressing these vulnerabilities, and installing them remains the most effective way to stay protected.

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