Apartment catches fire in Bhubaneswar, operation underway to rescue trapped couple

Bhubaneswar: A major fire has been reported at an apartment near Patia Square in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, according to reports.

On spotting the fire locals immediately informed the police and the fire department. On getting the information the fire department personnel immediately rushed to the spot.

It is worth mentioning here that a couple is stuck in the apartment in which the fire has broken out. Reports say that the building also houses a hotel. It is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire broke out.

This is a developing story. Further detailed information is awaited in this matter.