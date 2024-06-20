Apartment catches fire in Bhubaneswar, operation underway to rescue trapped couple

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Fire in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A major fire has been reported at an apartment near Patia Square in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, according to reports.

On spotting the fire locals immediately informed the police and the fire department. On getting the information the fire department personnel immediately rushed to the spot.

It is worth mentioning here that a couple is stuck in the apartment in which the fire has broken out. Reports say that the building also houses a hotel. It is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire broke out.

This is a developing story. Further detailed information is awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda 9329 news 58 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

