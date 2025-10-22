Aparna Priyadarshini did not die in accident, was killed by husband Deepak Rout: Police

Bhubaneswar: Aparna Priyadarshini did not die in road accident rather she was murdered by her husband Deepak Rout, the prime accused in the murder of woman Traffic Constable Shubhamitra, confirmed the Commissionerate Police.

Currently, Deepak is lodged in Jharpada Jail for allegedly strangling Traffic Constable Shubhamitra. Police sources said he will soon undergo a lie detection test as part of the ongoing investigation.

On March 17, 2022, Deepak told the police that his first wife Aparna Priyadarshini, who was a Revenue Inspector, died in an accident near Radhakishorepur under Khuntuni police limits while the couple was returning from Dhenkanal to Bhubaneswar in a car.

However, police reopened the case and investigating officer DSP Ajay Kumar Das seized all the documents related to the accident case and questioned eight members of Aparna’s family, the investigating officer of the accident case, witnesses and the then Khuntuni police station IIC.

The doctor who declared Aparna dead and the doctor who conducted her postmortem were also brought under investigation. Along with this, Deepak’s brother, sister-in-law and other people who were present during the postmortem were also interrogated. Besides, police also questioned a woman constable working in the Commissionerate Police, whom Deepak calls as his sister.

On the other hand, Aparna’s autopsy report was re-examined. A special medical team has re-examined Aparna’s autopsy report and submitted a report based on which the city police got some shocking information from the doctor’s final report.

After the re-examination of Aparna’s autopsy report, it has been clarified that it was not an accidental injury but a murder, said sources in the police.

Meanwhile, sources said that police have decided to conduct the lie-detention test of Deepak who is lodged in Jharpada Jail following his arrest for strangling Traffic Constable Shubhamitra to death.