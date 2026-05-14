Anugul: Elephant tramples woman to death

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Angul: The conflict between man and animal continues to rise in Odisha as yet another woman has lost her life in Angul district of Odisha after being attacked by a wild elephant on Thursday morning.

This tragic incident took place in Kusumpata village under the Karatapata section of Bantala police limits when the woman, who has been identified as Pramila Sahu, was out to collect mangoes.

According to reports, Pramila had gone to a nearby forest to collect mangoes this morning when a wild elephant suddenly appeared and attacked her. Pramila sustained critical injuries after being trampled by the pachyderm.

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On hearing Pramila’s cries for help, some locals rushed to the spot and immediately rescued her. She was later admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment. However, doctors later declared her dead during treatment.

Following Pramila’s death, panic gripped the area with people fearing to move out houses and demanded the forest officials to disperse the jumbo from the area to avoid further such attacks. They also sought strict measures from the Forest Department to control increasing elephant movement and prevent such incidents in the future.

A team of police also reached the spot and launched an investigation after sending Pramila’s body for postmortem.

Also read: Man Critically Injured in Elephant Attack in Angul Village