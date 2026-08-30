Anugola: 9 suspected scrub typhus cases test negative, 30 more samples sent for lab test

Advertisement

Anugola: In a big sigh of relief for the people of Anugola district and the health workers, the samples of the nine suspected scrub typhus cases which were detected till yesterday turned out to be negative for the disease during the laboratory test, informed Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Madan Mohan Pradhan.

According to the CDMO, medical teams had detected nine suspected scrub typhus cases till yesterday. Following which, rapid test kits were used for a quick and on-the-spot diagnosis. Later, the samples were sent for ELISA test and fortunately all the samples tested negative for scrub typhus.

“Apart from this, samples of 30 other patients who tested positive during the on field test today are being sent for ELISA test in a phased manner. And it is expected that all the samples will also turn out to be negative. Therefore, there is no reason for the people to panic,” he said.

Pradhan further said that all the suspected patients are currently undergoing treatment in the hospitals and the necessary treatments are provided to each of them.

Advertisement

He also advised people to avoid going to forested areas as the infected mites which cause the deadly scrub typhus are commonly found in vegetation and forested areas.

Meanwhile, the Health Department of the state government clarified saying that it is closely monitoring the situation. The district health team is already on the spot to assess the situation and ensure appropriate medical care. Necessary precautionary and preventive measures, including active surveillance and public health interventions, have been promptly initiated, it informed.

The department further said that the situation is under continuous monitoring and all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard public health.