Anubhav and Barsha to remain at 200 meter distance to perform on stage for Maa Kalipuja in Jajpur

Jajpur: Anubhav and Barsha to remain at 200 meter distance to perform on separate stages organised for Star Night for Maa Kalipuja in Jajpur of Odisha. While this star couple has been fighting a legal battle in Court, today they would appear on separate platforms at a distance of 200 meters. Audience for the two shows are excited to witness these stars.

As per reports, glittering ‘Star Night’ events have been arranged in Jajpur of Odisha. On this occasion today Ollywood stars Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini will join two separate pandals as stars. The difference between the two platforms is 200 meter.

Ever since the conflict between the two stars, Anubhav and Barsha, who are husband and wife, they are fighting a legal battle in the Court.

Now the excitement and enthusiasm has increased in the minds of the audience to witness the two stars in the two nearby cultural platforms of Jajpur. The Organizers and Puja committee members at both the places are preparing the stage and ready to receive them.