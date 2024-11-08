Anubhav and Barsha graced separate but nearby Star-night pandals in Jajpur, watch

Jajpur: Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini are two most popular stars of Ollywood. Both of them were seen in separate but nearby star-night pandals in Jajpur yesterday night. Their fans were thrilled to watch their favourite stars perform on stage. The couple are in discussion for a while for their legal battle against each other. Meanwhile, Anubhav was highly appreciated for his exceptional performance in the recent movie ‘Karma’.

Star-nights were organised on the occasion of Maa Kali Puja in Jajpur last night. While star-nights were organised in different places two famous faces joined two separate stages to perform and woo their fans. And they are none other than Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini.

Barsha Priyadarshini graced the event at the Kianali Puja Mandap.About 200 meters away, Anubhav Mohanty performed in another pandal at Bhabaniganj Kali Mandpa.

Ever since the conflict between Barsha and Anubhav has started and both of them getting involved in separate political parties, the two have always been in the limelight.

Now there was excitement in the minds of the audience to see and hear both of them in the two cultural stages of Jajpur. Thousands of spectators welcomed and cheered them along with organizers and puja committee workers at both places. Both of them wished and congratulated the audience and the organizers as well.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Anubhav and Barsha to remain at 200 meter distance to perform on stage for Maa Kalipuja in Jajpur