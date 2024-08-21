Anti-Naxal meeting of 6 States including Odisha on August 24, to be chaired by Amit Shah

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: An Anti-Naxal meeting of six states including Odisha is scheduled to be held on August 24, said reliable reports on Wednesday. The meeting is likely to be chaired by Amit Shah.

According to reports, the Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and newly appointed Odisha DGP YB Khurania are likely to attend this high-level co-ordination meeting of six Naxal-affected states on August 24 at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

It is further worth mentioning that, the Chief secretaries and DGPs of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are scheduled to attend this meeting along with Union Home Secretary and the CAPF Chiefs.

Further detailed reports in this regard is awaited.