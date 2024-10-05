Another sexual abuse in Rourkela! Minor girl sexually abused for long 2 years

Rourkela: Another case of sexual abuse has been reported from Rourkela in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday. It has been alleged that a minor girl was sexually abused in Rourkela for long two years. Reportedly, a Police case has been registered in this connection.

As per reports, it has been alleged that the accused physically and mentally tortured the seventeen year old girl and sexually abused her for the last two years.

Reportedly, a complaint was lodged at Raghunathpali Police Station in this connection and on the basis of the FIR Police have initiated investigation. It has been reported that Police have conducted a series of raids recently at different places to nab the accused.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

More reports awaited