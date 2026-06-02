Another prime accused arrested in Balianta brutal murder case  

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha CID Crime Branch which is probing into the sensational Balianta brutal murder case, has successfully arrested yet another prime accused of the case.

Based on substantial evidence collected during the course of investigation, Crime Branch officers arrested the prime accused whom they identified as Pradeep Managara alias Dipu of Benupur, PS-Balianta (UPD-Bhubaneswar) from Dhenkanal.

Investigation has revealed the involvement of the accused persons in assaulting the deceased. So far, a total of 18 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

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Further investigation by the officers into the matter is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident.

In a related development of the case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has intensified its probe into the mob lynching case, is scheduled to visit the village of the deceased Soumya Ranjan Swain today.