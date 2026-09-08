Another man jumps into Kuakhai river in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, days after an youth allegedly jumped into the Kuakhai River from Tankapani bridge in Bhubaneswar, another man jumped into the river on Monday late night.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Swain, an autodriver, resident of Harichandi Sahi under Lingaraj police limits of Bhubaneswar.

The incident came to light after the youth’s auto, slipper and mobile phone was found parked on Tankapani Bridge. It is suspected that the youth subsequently jumped into the river.

On being informed about the incident, Fire Services personnel along with Balianta police reached the spot and began searching the river.

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However, there has been no information about his whereabouts so far.

As per information, there was domestic dispute between Sanjay and his wife yesterday evening. It is suspected that Sanjay lost his mental balance and took this extreme step.

A similar tragedy also occurred at the same location on Saturday. A youth identified as Bhabani Shankar had jumped from the bridge into the Kuakhai River and lost his life.

Later, the Balianta police reached the spot and seized the auto and they are also investigating whether the youth actually jumped into the river or left the auto in an intoxicated state and went somewhere else. The fire brigade is conducting an extensive search in the river with the help of boats.