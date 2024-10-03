Another low pressure likely by tomorrow! No cyclone risk: IMD DG

Bhubaneswar: Another low pressure likely in Odisha by tomorrow. A cyclonic circulation has been created in the atmosphere. As a result, there is a possibility of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal in the next two days, i.e. by 4th October. As a result, rain is expected in many parts of the state.

IMD DG Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra has informed that there is no danger of cyclone as of now.

Yellow alert has been issued for 10 Odisha districts for lightning and thunder today. According to the MeT centre, a cyclone has formed over south-eastern Bangladesh. Gradually it will move towards west-northwest direction. Due to this, a low pressure will form near West Bengal and Odisha coast by 4th October.

According to the speculations of the Regional Meteorological Center, there may be rain along with thunder and lightning in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenkanal along with coastal Odisha by the morning of the 4th October.

The weather will remain mainly dry for the next 3 days with light rain at some places. Rainfall may increase by 8th October.

On the other hand, radar will reportedly be installed in Balasore and Sambalpur by 2025 for weather related advanced information.