Another low pressure forming over BoB, to have less impact on Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal (BoB) on Friday, informed the MeT department. However, due to its effect, there is a possibility that there will not be any significant rainfall in the state.

As the low pressure will be too far from Odisha, its impact will be less over Odisha. However, due to this low pressure, there may be light rain in the state in the next 3 days.

Today there will be rain in one or two places of north and south coastal Odisha, while there may be rain in some places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada Nabarangpur etc. districts.

Cyclone has formed over West Bengal since Wednesday. It will be far away from Odisha and will not affect the state. As a result, there will be rain in Bangladesh and eastern India.