Another Low Pressure Area Likely, Rainfall To Increase In Odisha From Aug 22, Watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Another low pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coast around August 22-23. As one system exits, another is on the way. Due to its impact, rainfall across the state is expected to increase again from August 22.

Meanwhile, an active depression persists over Jharkhand and adjoining north Gangetic West Bengal. It has been moving west-northwest at 12 kmph in the last 6 hours.

Due to the depression, the India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

Advertisement

A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall with thunderstorm has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts.Officials said rainfall intensity will decrease from tomorrow once the current system weakens.

However, the new low pressure is likely to bring another spell of rain from the 22nd August.