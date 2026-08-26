Another low-pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal, Odisha braces for more rain

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s weather conditions may change again with another low-pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and north Odisha coasts around August 28

The system might strengthen and develop into a low pressure system on or around August 29 or 30.

Even as the system could develop into a depression in few days, its effect could be felt in Odisha in the mean time.

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It seems the rainfall will be increasing for north and coastal Odisha between August 27 to 28 as well as in other parts.

It is not yet clearly defined by the IMD nor can any idea be ascertained regarding intensity.

Residents of flood prone and low-lying areas need to stay attentive to the daily forecast reports and timely alert issues by the Meteorological department as well as concerned authorities.