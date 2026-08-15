Another Gate of Rengali Dam Opened, Flood Water Being Discharged Through 3 Gates

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Kaniha: Another gate of Rengali Dam has been opened. Flood water is now being discharged through a total of 3 gates. Since the 10 August, water was being released through 2 gates. As the water level in the upstream increased significantly, one more gate has now been opened.

The dam’s storage capacity is 123.50 meters, while the current water level stands at 122.74 meters.

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Water is flowing into the reservoir at 4,620 cubic meters per second. Through the 3 gates and the power channel, 5,215.34 cubic meters of water per second is being discharged.

The administration has issued alerts to people living along the river banks. With rains continuing in the upper catchment area, officials from the Water Resources Department have said that more gates may be opened in the coming days.