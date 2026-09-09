Another Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay of Bengal; Low-Pressure Area Likely Around September 11

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha may witness an increase in rainfall over the coming days as another low-pressure system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal around September 11.

According to weather observations, an active cyclonic circulation is currently prevailing over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas. The circulation is reportedly extending up to around 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form around September 11 over the west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal, adjoining the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

The developing system could lead to increased cloud formation over the Bay of Bengal and bring more rainfall to parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. While most places may receive light to moderate rain, some areas could experience heavy rainfall of up to 100 mm in a 24-hour period.

However, its eventual movement and intensity will become clearer only after the low-pressure area forms and subsequent weather conditions are monitored. Meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the evolving weather pattern from the Andaman Sea towards the Bay of Bengal.

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Weather experts are also forecasting the possibility of another low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal between September 17 and 20.

The coming few days are expected to provide a clearer picture of the development, movement and strength of the systems. Authorities and residents in vulnerable coastal areas are advised to closely follow official weather updates.

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