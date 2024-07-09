Another complaint filed against Ollywood singers Humane Sagar and Ruku Sona

Nabarangpur: Another complaint has been filed against Ollywood singers Humane Sagar and Ruku Sona for allegedly hurting the religious sentiment of Jagannath devotees by singing a Jagannath bhajan in an offensive manner.

The Nabarangpur Hindu Ekta Bahini reportedly filed the case at Nabarangpur Town Police Station and demanded action against the duo.

This is the second such case filed against the singers in just two days. Earlier on Monday, human rights activist Shiva Sundar Swain had filed a complaint against them with Capital Police. He filed the case based on a video which went viral recently.

In the viral video, singer Ruku Suna can be seen singing a Jagannath bhajan in an offensive manner in a studio while Humane Sagar can be seen laughing uncontrollably.

Swain also sought action against the studio in which the song was recorded and everyone who were present when the video was filmed.