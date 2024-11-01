Another case registered against ex-PEO Sanyasi Nayak for possessing disproportionate assets

Kalahandi: Another case has been registered against Sanyasi Nayak, the ex-PEO of Kaniguma GP of Kalahandi district (now under suspension) for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) Rs 68,06,278 following his trap on May 27 and during simultaneous house searches linked to his properties by Odisha Vigilance.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered case vide Koraput Vigilance PS case No.20 dt.31.10.2024 against Nayak and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C Act, as amended by P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Sanyasi Nayak has been arrested today i.e. on 01.11.2024 and is being forwarded to the Court of Spl. Judge Vigilance, Bhawanipatna.

Earlier, on 27.05.2024, he was arrested and forwarded to court for being trapped by team of Odisha Vigilance, while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant (Gram Sathi) for processing Muster Roll and to facilitate the labour payment in connection with construction of check dam under MGNREG Scheme in connection with Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.10 dated.26.05.2024 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

