Angul: Youth Drowns In Pond near Athmallik

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Athmallik: In a tragic incident a youth reportedly drowned in a pond and died in Angul district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in a pond near the Fire Station office on the outskirts of Athmallik.

The deceased youth has been identified as Dinabandhu Mukhi of Harijan Sahi.

According to Dinabandhu’s relative Jata Mukhi, yesterday on the holy Bhadraba month’s Bada Ekadashi Tithi, puja of Goddess Karamsani was going on at Harijan Sahi. The slum dwellers were participating in the puja.

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Around evening, Dinabandhu Mukhi had come to the pond to take a bath and did not return. When the residents from the settlement came searching, they saw his slippers and vest on the bank of the pond. But they could not find Dinabandhu.

This morning, after failing to find him, they informed the Fire Department. Fire personnel reached the spot and after searching, recovered Dinabandhu’s dead body.

Police reached the spot, conducted an on-site investigation and sent the body for post-mortem.