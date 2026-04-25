Angul: Minor Girl Found Dead at Sakhi Centre; Suicide Suspected, Watch

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Angul: A minor girl was found dead in the bathroom of the Sakhi Centre in Angul District Headquarters Hospital today morning, in a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Samakoi village under Angul Sadar police station limits.

According to sources, the minor had allegedly eloped with her boyfriend, Benupani Sahu of Nimidha village in Dhenkanal district, a few days ago. However, Sahu died yesterday.

Following his death, police rescued the girl and placed her at the Sakhi Centre for protection and counselling.

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Today morning, the girl went to the bathroom on the pretext of attending nature’s call. When she did not return for a long time, others checked and found her dead inside.

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