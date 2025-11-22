Angul: Man killed, niece turned critical after being crushed by truck

Advertisement

Angul: A man was killed while his niece turned critical after a truck crushed them in Angul district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place near Gotamora on the National Highway no. 149 under Banrapal Police limits.

The deceased man has been identified as Rajkishore Parida of Nuahata village.

As per the available information, the man was travelling along with his niece in a bike today. When they were travelling along the Gotamora chhaka on the NH 149 a speeding truck came from the rear side and crushed them.

As a result, the man was killed on the spot and the minor girl turned critical. The critically injured girl has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

After getting information, Banrapal Police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.