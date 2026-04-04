Angul lady Havildar harassment case: Havildar-Constable Association brings allegations

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Angul: Odisha Police Havildar-Constable Association have brought serious allegation in a fresh complaint against Police RI Goverdan Mahari and Havildar Subhakant Sahu. The Association have submitted the complaint letter before the Superintendent of Police, Angul.

The association has alleged that apart from the woman Havildar Sumitra Biswal, the two officials have also harassed several other Havildars and constables.

In a letter to the Angul SP, the association alleged that the issue extends beyond the complaint filed by woman Havildar Sumitra Biswal, stating that several Havildars and constables had also faced harassment. They claimed that these Havildars and constables have gone through mental, physical and financial harassment.

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The Association stated that the Havildars and constables did not raise the issue earlier out of respect for the uniform. However, following Sumitra’s complaint, more individuals have now revealed their ordeal.

The Association has appealed before the SP to bring justice to Sumitra and the other Havildars and constables who have suffered under the officials.

The investigation into the matter is being conducted by a senior woman DSP, while the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has also been informed.

Also Read: Odisha women congress members meet Additional SP over female police constable case in Angul