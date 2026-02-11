Angul Jr Asst misappropriation of Rs 2.38 crore govt money: 450 gram gold, 1 palatial triple storeyed building, Skoda car unearthed during search

Advertisement

Angul: During the house searches linked to Subrat Kumar Behera, Junior Assistant at office of the CDMO in Angul, Odisha, today approximately 450 grams gold, 1 palatial triple storeyed building, a costly Skoda Car and many other huge property unearthed.

Behera entered into government service on 10.09. 2007 as a Junior Assistant with initial salary off Rs 8,000.

Following alleged misappropriation of Govt. money to the tune of Rs.2.38 Crores by Behera, simultaneous house searches have been launched by Odisha Vigilance and so far, the following assets unearthed in the name of Behera and his family members include;

One palatial triple storeyed building with area approx. 4500 sqft. located in Angul town.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Gold approx.450 gms 1costly four-wheeler (Skoda car). 3 two wheelers. Bank, Postal deposits and other investments etc. are being ascertained.

Behera has allegedly misappropriated Rs.2.38 Crores by drawing excess amount towards his salary over a period of 8 years (2017 to 2025) and credited the same to his salary account being operated in SBI, Angul Branch. After committing the crime, he was on the run since October 2025.

Behera (DOB:- 17.01.1987) entered into Govt. service on 10.09.2007 as Junior Assistant in O/O SDMO, Athamallick with initial monthly salary Rs.8,000/-. He continued there in the rank of Junior Assistant, and in the year 2009, he was transferred and posted as Junior Assistant in the O/O SDMO, Talcher. In year 2011, he was transferred and posted as Junior Assistant in the O/O CDMO, Angul, and was attached to the Establishment Section of the same office.

Separate enquiry on DA angle is also continuing.