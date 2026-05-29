Angul hit-and-run horror: Youth burnt alive, companion in critical condition

Advertisement

Angul: A youth was burnt alive while another sustained critical injuries after an unknown vehicle allegedly hit his bike on National Highway number 149 near Samakoi Bridge under Samal police limits in Pallahara area of Angul district early on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Pradhan of Turang area of Angul district. The injured youth has been identified as Ranjan.

According to reports, Deepak and Ranjan were heading towards Pitri when an unknown vehicle allegedly rammed into the motorcycle and dragged the riders for nearly 200 metres along the road. The impact of the collision was so severe that it reportedly led to a fire. Ranjan was flung into a distance and the bike rider Deepak got stuck and was burnt alive along with the vehicle.

Advertisement

The injured youth was rescued in a critical condition and initially admitted at the Khamar Community Health Centre for treatment. As his condition deteriorated, he was later referred to Angul District Headquarters Hospital for advanced medical care.

Local residents reportedly spotted the victims at around 6 am and informed authorities.

On being informed, the Police launched an investigation into the incident and were attempting to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident.