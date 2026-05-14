Angul: Brother Dies in Road Accident En Route to Deliver ‘Sabitri Bhara’ to Sister, watch

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Angul: A brother dies in road accident en route to deliver ‘Sabitri Bhara’ to his sister in Angul district of Odisha on Thursday. The accident occurred near Santarapur Chhaka under Jarpada police station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Pradhan of Mundasahi village.

As per reports, Anil was going to Angul with his daughter to deliver the ‘Sabitri Bhara’ at his sister’s house. However, near the Santarapur Chhaka, a speeding unidentified vehicle hit there bike. As a result, Anil died on the spot. Fortunately his daughter was not harmed.

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On receiving the information, Jarpada police reached the spot and started investigation.

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