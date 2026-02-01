Angul: 3,915 Birds Counted in Mahanadi Ganda

Advertisement

Angul: A total of 3,915 birds have been recorded this year in the Mahanadi Ganda area of Satkosia in Angul district of Odisha . According to official sources, birds belonging to 53 different species were spotted during the annual bird census.

Among them, the Large Whistling Duck recorded the highest number, with 1,017 birds counted in the Mahanadi Ganda region. In addition, birds from two species of cormorants were also sighted during the survey.

According to the reports, forest officials said that most of the birds among the 53 species are migratory birds from the Siberian region. These birds usually migrate to the Mahanadi Ganda area during the winter season in search of a suitable habitat.

Last year, 3,842 birds were recorded in the same area of Satkosia. This year’s data shows an increase in the number of birds, which has been confirmed by the Forest Department.

The bird census was conducted on the 17th and 18th of the month, with the participation of around 150 forest personnel from three forest divisions.