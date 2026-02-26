Angry over their failed robbery attempt, miscreants slit minor boy’s hands in Odisha

Advertisement

Baripada: In a horrific incident, two miscreants reportedly slit the hands of a minor boy after getting failed to rob his uncle’s house in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

One Sudhanshu Sethi, the minor son of Dilip Sethi and Tapaswini Sethi, was alone in his paternal uncle’s house at ward no-12 under Udala police station limit of the district.

In the meantime, two masked miscreants reportedly attempted to enter the house this afternoon, to which Sudhanshu vehemently protested and raised an alarm. However, the robbers managed to enter the house by pushing him and tried to loot valuables from the almirah.

After facing strong opposition and failing to loot, the unidentified miscreants got angry and slit Sudhanshu’s both the hands with a sharp weapon before fleeing from the spot.

Later, when Sudhanshu’s aunty reached the house found him in an unconscious state and informed the other family members, following which he was admitted at Udala Hospital for treatment.

The matter, however, came to the light only when Sudhanshu narrated the entire incident after gaining his senses.

Soon, Sudhanshu’s family members lodged a complaint, based on which police started an investigation into the matter, which has shocked and surprised one and all in the locality.