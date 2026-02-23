Angry locals torch Ama Bus in Bhubaneswar as man becomes critical after being hit

Bhubaneswar: A group of angry locals set an Ama Bus on fire in Bhubaneswar as an elderly man became critical after being hit by it near the Palaspalli overbridge this evening.

One of the Ama Buses reportedly hit an elderly man, named Ramesh Patra, while he was passing through the Palaspalli overbridge on a cycle. The impact of the accident was so severe that the cyclist sustained severe injuries.

Soon, some locals rescued the elderly man and rushed him to the Capital Hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Irate over the accident, the angry locals vandalised the bus, smashing its window panes and set it in fire in anger. However, cops present at the spot doused the fire completely and managed to bring the situation under control.

Later, the Ama Bus was taken to the Airfield Police station.