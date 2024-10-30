Anganwadi workers to get Subhadra Yojana in the third phase

Bhubaneswar: As a great piece of news for the Anganwadi workers, they shall get Subhadra Yojana in the third phase, said reports on Wednesday. All the Anganwadi workers who had not got the Subhadra money shall be given the same in the third phase.

It is further worth mentioning that none of the eligible beneficiaries shall be left out said the Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in a press interaction. The Subhadra money for the beneficiaries shall soon be deposited in the account said Pravati Parida Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, said reports.

The third installment of the first phase will be distributed soon. This amount will be available to the remaining eligible beneficiaries. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida gave important information in this regard. So far 1 crore 50 thousand women have registered. In the 2nd phase, a total of 60 lakh women have been given assistance.

“We will soon pay the rest of the beneficiaries in the third phase,” Pravati Parida said. He further said, after NPCI clearance, we have decided to give money to women. No beneficiaries who are eligible shall rejected.

Several changes to much popular Subhadra Yojana has been approved by the Odisha cabinet on Wednesday said reliable reports. On 22nd August, 2024, the Odisha State Cabinet approved Subhadra-a flagship scheme to financially empower women, and provide safety nets to them and their families with a budget allocation of Rs. 55,825 crores for a period of 5 years.

Till date, more than 1 crore applicants have registered themselves on the portal. More than 60 lakh beneficiaries have been approved in two phases, said reports.