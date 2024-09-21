Anganwadi worker tied to tree, thrashed in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: An Anganwadi worker was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed recently in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Mahapada village under Singla police station limits of the district. The victim woman has been admitted to hospital following the incident.

The victim Anganwadi worker has been identified as Urmila Samal.

As per reports, Samal, the Anganwadi worker of Mahapada village, was running the Anganwadi center on last September 19 when a few villagers entered the center and abused her in rude language.

When Urmila protested, the villagers allegedly tied her to a nearby tree and beat her up.

After knowing about the incident, Parbati Murmu, CDPO of Baliapal, reached the spot and rescued the Anganwadi worker. She shifted her first to Basta hospital for treatment and as her health condition deteriorated, later she was shifted to Balasore Head Quarter Hospital.

As of now, there is no clear information as to why the villagers attacked the Anganwadi worker.

After getting information Police have initiated investigation of the case.