Anganwadi employee attacked and beaten up in Banki, see details

Banki: An anganwadi employee was beaten up badly in Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha, said reports on Monday. The incident has been reported from Anuari anganwadi center.

According to reports, the attack took place while the employee was on her way from her house in Dhalapathara to the Anganwadi center in Anuari. She was attacked by a few miscreants near the Cashew jungle.

Later, the locals helped her and sent her to the Khurda Hospital with the help of an ambulance. The Baideswar police reached the spot and has started an investigation into the matter.