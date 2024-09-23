ANM worker in Baliguda attacked by male friend on head with scissors!

Baliguda: In a shocking incident, a female ANM worker in Baliguda has been attacked on the head with a pair of scissors by her male friend, said reports on Monday. Reports further said that, the male friend killed himself after assaulting her.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Kuduteli ANM center under Nuagaon police station limits in Kandhamal district. The deceased attacker has been identified as Jagannath Behera of Keonjhar district. He was a resident of Katesahi under Barbil police station limits.

Yesterday, Jagannath came to Kuduteli from Bhubaneswar and went to ANM center. Later, after a fight between both of them, the ANM worker in Baliguda was attacked by Jagannath. After the incident, the locals spotted the body of the young man. Reports said that, he killed himself.

It is worth mentioning that, why the male friend came from Bhubaneswar to Kandhamal is still unclear. The relationship between the ANM worker and Jagannath is still under investigation.