Anganwadi Centres in Cuttack to Remain Closed Today and Tomorrow Amid Heat Wave

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Cuttack: All Anganwadi Centres in Cuttack district will remain closed today and tomorrow as a precaution against the ongoing heat wave, District Collector has ordered.

In a notice issued Thursday, the Collector directed officials to deliver food to the doorsteps of pregnant women and children instead of serving it at the centres.

This is not the first time this summer that heat has disrupted schedules in the district. Last month, the Collector had ordered a holiday for all government and private schools as well as Anganwadi Centres due to severe heat. The District Education Officer had then issued instructions for closure to ensure student safety.

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Authorities said further decisions will depend on weather conditions. Previously scheduled examinations will continue as planned, and teachers will remain engaged in school and census-related work.

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