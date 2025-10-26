Anganwadi Centres closed in these districts of Odisha in view of impending Cyclone Montha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today decided to close all Anganwadi Centres in eight districts of the state in view of impending cyclone Montha, informed the Women & Child Development Department.

In a letter to collectors of the concerned districts, Additional Secretary Nilu Mohaptra, directed to closure of Anganwadi Centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts on October 28 and 29 in view of impending Cyclone Montha.

“With reference to the subject cited above, I am directed to say that as per the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusty winds over several districts of the State from 27th to 30th October, 2025,” read the letter.

“In view of the likely adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all Anganwadi Centres in the districts placed under Red Alert, namely Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur, shall remain closed on 28th and 29th October, 2025, in the interest of safety of children and staff,” it added.

The letter further said, “The district administration in these districts may take an appropriate decision regarding closure of AWCs on 27th and 30th October, 2025, based on the prevailing weather conditions and local situation.”

“Further, in respect of the districts under Orange Alert, namely Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Bhadrak the local authorities may decide on the temporary closure of AWCs on subsequent days depending upon the intensity of rainfall and wind conditions in their jurisdiction,” the letter informed.

It further said, “Therefore, in this regard, you are requested to issue necessary instructions to all concerned field officials for strict compliance and to ensure the safety and well-being of the children, mothers, and community members including making arrangements for shifting pregnant women to safe locations or shelters as required during the cyclone period.”