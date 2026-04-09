Anant Ambani celebrates 31st birthday, announces scholarships, jobs and exposure opportunities for KISS students

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Bhubaneswar: On his 31st birthday today, Anant Ambani announced many things like scholarships, jobs and exposure opportunities for students of KISS University in Bhubaneswar.

While celebrating his birthday, Anant announced job opportunities in the Reliance Group for KISS students, scholarships for them in the current academic year, an opportunity to visit the huge wildlife center Vantara founded by Anant for toppers who in KG to PG levels, etc.

According to the announcement, 30 KISS graduates will be provided jobs in various companies of the Reliance Group every year. This will open a sustainable career path for the tribal youth.

Similarly, Anant has provided additional study materials to all KISS students to further enhance their educational knowledge. Thousands of tribal students will benefit from this announcement. It will also help in their educational growth, skill development and future livelihood.

As part of Anant’s birthday celebrations, KISS students cut a huge cake and celebrated. Wishing Anant good health, happiness and long life, the students lit lamps at the Sribani Kshetra Jagannath Temple and students of Sribani Kshetra Vedpathshala wished Anant good luck through Vedpath.

Students from KISS Bhubaneswar campus, Balangir, Kalahandi, Baripada and Balasore campuses participated in the program. The students created human characters inspired by the Vantara logo. Later in the evening, a special dinner was organized by Anant for 40,000 students of KISS.

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On this occasion, a festive and joyful atmosphere was created in the entire campus for which the students expressed their gratitude and good wishes to Anant.

The event was held under the direct guidance of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta who also wished Anant a happy birthday. He said that all the announcements made by Anant for KISS children will greatly strengthen the self-confidence and future prospects of the students. Such support will be of great importance to children from ordinary tribal backgrounds and will open new doors of opportunity for them, he said.

The grand event was attended by students, faculty, and staff from all campuses of KISS University.

Today, on the birthday of Shri Anant Ambani Ji, I am very happy. I felt real happiness when I saw the smiling faces of my 40,000 KISS children. Today, he has brought joy into their lives in a very simple and caring way. He is hosting a special dinner for all our children. I feel… pic.twitter.com/ZjmSjSZYsN — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) April 9, 2026