‘Amo Bus’ hits biker at Jaydev vihar, rider critically injured

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Bhubaneswar: An ‘Amo Bus’ was involved in a major road accident at Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, once again raising concerns over the safety of public transport in the capital city.

The mishap occurred on the busy stretch connecting Jaydev Vihar to Acharya Vihar and led to tension among commuters at the scene.

According to reports, bike rider Rashmi Ranjan Panda was on his way to work when the Amo bus (OD 33A P7 815) which runs on Route No-09 from Patia to Bhubaneswar Railway Station allegedly rammed into his motorcycle from behind. Due to the impact, the rider was thrown onto the road and sustained serious injuries.

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Bystanders immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the injured biker before shifting him for medical treatment. Following the accident, angry residents gathered at the site and questioned the alleged reckless driving of the bus.

The driver of the bus involved in the accident has been identified as Bishnu Prasad Pradhan. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and have started an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

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