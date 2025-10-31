Amla Navami 2025 today, Maa Radharani in Sakhigopal has worn Odiani attire, watch

Advertisement

Sakhigopal: Amla Navami 2025 today. Maa Radharani in Sakhigopal has worn Odiani attire. A huge crowd of devotees has gathered at the famous temple in Sakhigopal in Puri district of Odisha to have darshan of ‘Radha Pada’. Goddess Radharani has worn the Odiani besha and appearing before the devotees.

As per information, devotees queued up from yesterday late night to have darshan of the famous Radha Pada. The temple was opened from 1 am and rituals including Mangala Alati, Abakash, Besha, Mailam, Mardana Abakas was performed. Also, the Natabara Besha, Surya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Ballav Madan Mohan Bhog were performed and then the families of the servitors and employees of the temple had darshan.

It is to be noted that devotees are anxious to witness the famous Odiani Besha of Goddess Radharani once in a year.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Amla Navami 2025 today, the administration has arranged a three-tiered barricade for smooth darshan by the devotees. The devotees are having darshan of Maa with peace and order.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Yet another minor boy goes missing while bathing in the Mahanadi River in Cuttack