Amid LPG Crisis, Man steals cylinder from house in Barang, caught on CCTV

Advertisement

Baranga: Amid the panic over LPG shortage crisis, a cooking gas cylinder was stolen from a residence in Bachipur area under Barang police limits of Cuttack. The entire video has been captured in CCTV.

The theft took place at Mathrunanada Sahu’s on March 14 at around 5 pm when the family was out.

As per CCTV footage, a man was seen wearing a helmet came inside the house of Mathurananda and went upstairs, when he saw no one was present, he came back downstairs and stole the cylinder which was kept near the stairs. He immediately fled from the spot on his bike, which he had parked outside their house.

When the family members returned back home from outside and scanned the CCTV footage, they discovered the theft.

Advertisement

Officially, no complaint has been lodged at the Barang police station regarding cylinder theft. But the issue has raised a lot of concern among the localities.

Here is the Video: