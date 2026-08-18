American Tourist Praises Odisha’s Healthcare, Gets Free Treatment at Govt Hospital in Nabarangpur

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Umerkote: An American tourist has praised Odisha’s public healthcare system after receiving free treatment at a government health centre in Nabarangpur district and shared his experience on social media.

The tourist, Mike Noon, was staying in Pujariguda village in Nabarangpur district for the past one week. He was living with a local family and had been enjoying the village atmosphere, simple lifestyle and hospitality. The family even cooked food with less spice to suit his taste.

On August 8 at around 9:45 AM, Mike suddenly fell ill and was taken to the Pujariguda Health Care Centre. After medical examination, doctors diagnosed him with chest burning, severe gastritis, repeated vomiting and mild dehydration. He was given necessary injectable medicines and IV fluids as advised by the doctor. He was kept under observation indoors for about 1.5 hours with regular health check-ups during that period.

After treatment, Mike said he felt better. As he did not wish to stay longer in the hospital, he was discharged after being provided with the required medicines.

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Under the state government’s healthcare system, Mike received all services completely free of cost under the Niramaya Yojana. Delighted with the care, he thanked the doctors and health workers before leaving and later posted about his positive experience on social media.

“What would have cost thousands of rupees abroad, I got here for free,” Mike said, appreciating both the treatment and the behavior of hospital staff.

The incident has drawn attention to Odisha’s free healthcare services for all, including foreign visitors, at government health facilities.