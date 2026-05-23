American groom ties knot with Odia bride from Sambalpur, watch

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Sambalpur: In a cross-border love story, an American groom has reportedly tied the knot with an Odia bride from Sambalpur of Odisha recently. The bride is none other than Payal Haripal, the granddaughter of prominent Sambalpuri singer Padma Sri Jitendra Haripal, the singer of famous song ‘Rangabati’.

There is a lot of talk in Sambalpur about this marriage. Payal is now in the news for marrying Kylie Jan Figola of New Jersey, America. Both of them got married in court on May 8 and later got married according to Hindu rituals on May 13.

It is worth noting that Payal was taking Guitar lessons online from Kylie Jan Figola’s father Marg Figola. During this lesson, Kylie and Payal’s relationship grew. Slowly, a love affair developed. Then both of them informed their families about this. Kylie Figola works in web development in America. Today, the entire family interacted with media and sought blessings in Sambalpur.

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