Ambulance crashes into truck in Dhenkanal, One killed

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Dhenkanal: One attendant was killed after an ambulance crashed into a truck on National Highway number 55 near Haladiabahala under the Motanga police limits in Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

According to sources, the ambulance was heading from Bhubaneswar to Angul when it collided with the truck parked on the road side from behind.

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The attendant in the ambulance died in the severe crash on spot.

On receiving information, the Motanga police reached the spot and has started investigating the incident.