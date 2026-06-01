Ambulance catches fire in Bhubaneswar’s Jagamara

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Bhubaneswar: An ambulance caught fire in Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar on Monday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident as the ambulance was empty.

According to sources, the ambulance was heading to a nearby area in Jagamara to pickup a patient when a fire suddenly erupted inside the vehicle. As the vehicle was empty, no one got inured. The driver of the ambulance have escaped safely.

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On being onformed, the Tamando fire station firefighters reached the spot and doused the flame. However, by the time the fire was doused, the ambulance was completely burned, beyond recognization.