The news is by your side.

Ambuja Cement Chief Manufacturing Officer gives bribe to Bargarh Collector, arrested by Vigilance

By Subadh Nayak
ambuja cement chief manufacturing officer gives bribe to bargarh collector

Bargarh: Rambhav Gattu, the Chief Manufacturing Officer (East) of Ambuja Cement, Chhatisgarh, was apprehended by Vigilance sleuths on charges of giving bribe to Bargarh Collector Aditya Goyal today.

According to reports, Gattu had gone to the office of the district Collector to meet him. During the meeting, Gattu offered him a flower bouquet and a sweet packet. Suspecting the packet, the Collector directed his peon to open the packet, in which four 500 rupees GC note bundles were found.

So, Gattu was detained and vigilance authorities were informed about it. On being informed, Vigilance team reached there and seized the packet containing cash of Rs 2 lakhs. The accused was arrested and is being forwarded to the court.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 23 dt.11.09.24 u/s 8/9/10 P.C. Act, 1988 as amended by PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered for attempting to induce a public servant.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance unearths these assets worth crores from Asst. Engineer Prasanna Swain, know his service details
You might also like

Odisha Vigilance unearths these assets worth crores from Asst. Engineer Prasanna…

Construction workers in Odisha will now get ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh: CM Mohan Majhi

Vedanta Aluminium unveils two new products for power industry

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi presents CAG reports in Legislative Assembly, read full report…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.