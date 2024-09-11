Ambuja Cement Chief Manufacturing Officer gives bribe to Bargarh Collector, arrested by Vigilance

Bargarh: Rambhav Gattu, the Chief Manufacturing Officer (East) of Ambuja Cement, Chhatisgarh, was apprehended by Vigilance sleuths on charges of giving bribe to Bargarh Collector Aditya Goyal today.

According to reports, Gattu had gone to the office of the district Collector to meet him. During the meeting, Gattu offered him a flower bouquet and a sweet packet. Suspecting the packet, the Collector directed his peon to open the packet, in which four 500 rupees GC note bundles were found.

So, Gattu was detained and vigilance authorities were informed about it. On being informed, Vigilance team reached there and seized the packet containing cash of Rs 2 lakhs. The accused was arrested and is being forwarded to the court.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 23 dt.11.09.24 u/s 8/9/10 P.C. Act, 1988 as amended by PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered for attempting to induce a public servant.