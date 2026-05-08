Ama Bus hits Scooty in Sambalur, one critically injured

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Sambalpur: An Ama bus was involved in another accident. This time the road mishap has been reported from Sambalpur district of Odisha. As per reports, the accident took place near the PC Bridge of Burla in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Friday. The accident has left a scooty rider critically injured.

According to locals, the bus allegedly lost control and hit the scooty. The rider sustained serious injuries and was rushed to VIMSAR, Burla, with the help of bystanders.

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The incident triggered panic in the area. Locals have expressed anger over repeated accidents involving Ama buses and demanded stricter action.

Burla Police reached the spot shortly after the accident, seized the Ama bus, and started an investigation. Further details are awaited.

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