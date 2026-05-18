Ama Bus drivers protest in Bhubaneswar over salary delay

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Bhubaneswar: People in Bhubaneswar faced problems on Monday after Ama Bus employees started an indefinite protest at the Patrapada Bhagabanpur depot over several demands.

The protest began at around 4 am and badly affected bus services in the city.

Due to the agitation, 117 Ama Buses running on 45 routes remained off the roads, causing inconvenience to passengers. Many office-goers, students and daily commuters were left stranded at bus stops as they struggled to find alternative transport.

The protesting employees said they are not getting their salaries on time. They also complained about issues related to EPF and ESI benefits.

According to the workers, these problems have continued for a long time and no proper action has been taken so far.

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The employees also demanded a fixed work schedule. They said workers are being given more than 30 duties in a month, which is creating extra pressure.

They demanded that each employee should get only 26 duties along with four holidays every month. They also asked the authorities to provide this in written form.

Apart from this, the workers raised objections over heavy penalties imposed in FC and FNC-related cases. They claimed employees are being fined up to Rs 5,000 and suspended from work for five days.

The employees said the protest will continue until their demands are fulfilled. Discussions are currently underway to resolve the issue and resume normal bus services.