Ama Bus claims another youth’s life in Bhubaneswar’s Tomando

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, Ama Bus allegedly ran over a young motor-bike rider, claiming his life on the spot in Bhubaneswar on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place infront of Amber showroom in Tomando area of Bhubaneswar.

On being informed about the accident, Khandagiri police reached the spot, recovered the body and rushed to AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.