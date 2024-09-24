Alleged sexual assault charge against teacher in Rourkela, probe initiated

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, alleged attempted sexual assault charge against teacher in Rourkela of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

According to reports on Tuesday, the parents and students of a private school in Rourkela have expressed their displeasure over the alleged attempted rape matter involving a teacher of the school.

The parents of the victim and all the other parents have taken up the matter against the management of the school and have demanded immediate and earliest action on the teacher.

However no comments have been obtained on the matter from either the alleged accused teacher or the management of the school. The police has reached the spot and tried to placate the parents. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter as this is a developing story.