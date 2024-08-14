Alleged SCB Medical sexual assault case: Additional DCP Anil Mishra throws light on matter

Cuttack: The Additional DCP Anil Mishra threw light on matter of the allegation of the sexual assault of two patients by doctor in SCB Cuttack. There was shock among people of Odisha following this matter.
The DCP in an interaction with the media earlier today said that:
- The Police investigation is underway in the matter. If necessary in future the arrested accused doctor will be taken on remand.
- It has been alleged that the doctor did not do ECHO on Friday and deliberately scheduled it on Sunday as it was a day off (there was less crowd).
- The doctor could have allowed two female patients to enter the ECHO room together but he did not.
- The accused doctor in the SCB sexual assault case could have called any other woman employee of SCB hospital to be present in the room, but the doctor knowingly violated the SOP. The motive was evil, the DCP added.
- If any other woman is a victim of such incident, we will investigate and take action if she complains.
- Senior police officers are monitoring the investigation of the case. There is no truth in the allegations made by the family of the arrested accused doctor.
- The police is also investigating the case on behalf of the accused doctor. Action will be taken after through investigation.