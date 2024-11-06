Allegation of ragging in Keonjhar College, 5 students arrested, watch

Keonjhar: Allegation of ragging has surfaced in Keonjhar Government Engineering College. A complaint has been lodged at the Town Police Station alleging that a second-year mining engineering student was thrashed and ragged by five third-year students.

As per the complaint, Biswajit Behera, a second-year mining engineering student, was beaten up by five third-year students after breaking the hostel door in the night. Later, the victim’s family also complained that his gold chain was also taken away.

Reportedly, after getting thrashed by the senior students Biswajit fell unconscious. Later, he was admitted to the orthopaedic ward of Keonjhar district headquarter hospital.

It has been alleged that earlier also Biswajit had brought ragging allegation, but the college authorities did not take any action.

“Strict action will be taken in the case of ragging in the hostel,” said warden of the Baladevjiu Hostel Warden. 5 students were arrested for ragging. After the arrest, Keonjhar Town police station forwarded the accused persons to the court.

Watch the video here: